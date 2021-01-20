Mohammad Amir to play for London Spirit in ‘The Hundred’ competition / Photo: File

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir has been retained by Lord’s based team London Spirit for the inaugural season of English cricket competition ‘The Hundred,’ the team announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old will be joined by two overseas all-rounders, Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi and South Africa’s Chloe Tryon, who has been signed by the Spirit’s women’s team.

The coronavirus forced cricket chiefs to delay last year's launch of the Hundred, a new 100-balls-per-side tournament consisting of eight franchises, each with men's and women's team.

Amir last month announced his international retirement in protest over the "shabby" treatment he said he had received from the Pakistan management. The player, however, was happy with the news of his signing.

“Can’t wait to be back at the home of cricket #Alhamdulillah,” he wrote on Twitter while sharing his excitement.

It was at Lord's where the gifted left-arm quick's Pakistan career first came to a shuddering halt in 2010, when he was handed a five-year ban for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.

Amir was one of 54 players whose participation in the 2021 Hundred was announced on Tuesday, with England World Cup-winning opening batsman Jason Roy and West Indies spinner Sunil Narine both retained by Oval Invincibles.

The franchise's women's side will be bolstered by the signing of South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, whose Proteas team-mates Lizelle Lee and Mignon Du Preez are joining Manchester Originals.

Jonny Bairstow, fresh from helping England win their Test series opener in Sri Lanka, has been retained by the Welsh Fire.

A draft was held in October 2019 but changes to players’ values and availability means that teams have until February 4 to retain or release them.

After that, there will be another draft to fill the remaining slots.

The Hundred has been beset by controversy, with many critics arguing there is no space in an already crowded calendar but cricket bosses say it will help attract a new audience to the game.

Read: 'Stop spreading fake news': Mohammad Amir says retirement quotes taken out of context

Mohammad Amir to play for London Spirit in ‘The Hundred’ competition