Pak vs SA: Proteas name 18-member T20I squad against Pakistan

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced an 18-member Twenty20 International squad for the three-match series against Pakistan in Lahore next month.

Wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen will be leading the side in the shortest format.

Only four players including all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius, fast bowler Lutho Sipamla, left-arm spin bowlers Tabriaz Shamsi and George Linde from the current 21-man Test squad present in Pakistan are named in the T20I squad and will be travelling to Lahore.

The bulk of the Test squad will return to South Africa after the Pakistan Tests end on February 8 in order to undergo a COVID-19 quarantine period and to prepare for a planned home series against Australia.

CSA director of cricket, Graeme Smith, said the selection reflected the difficulty of fulfilling obligations in times of the coronavirus.

"We have had to do a bit of outside-of-the-box thinking to ensure that we are fully prepared for a home Test tour against Australia, while having an exciting T20 series in Pakistan," he said.

Smith said plans for managing the coaching and support staff for the competing series were being finalised.

"It's an example of the measures that some cricket nations will have to put in place to ensure that they can squeeze more than one tour in a period of three or four months, while fulfilling Covid-19 protocol obligations," said Smith.

Batsmen Ryan Rickleton and Jacques Snyman and fast bowlers Okhule Cele and Nandre Burger have been called up to a national squad for the first time, while fast bowler Glenton Stuurman, who missed a recent Test series against Sri Lanka because of injury, gets another opportunity to win a first international cap.

A statement from CSA said travel plans would be announced later. The Test squad had to use a chartered flight after their commercial flights were cancelled a day before departure.

The three matches will all be played in Lahore, on February 11, 13 and 14.

SA T20I squad:

Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jacques Snyman, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon.

