Pak vs SA: My determination will defy my age, says Tabish Khan

Fast bowler Tabish Khan. Photo: File

KARACHI: Pacer Tabish Khan, who was finally picked for Pakistan’s Test squad, believes that growing age cannot be an obstacle for someone determined to do well and aims at keeping himself fit.



Tabish earned a Pakistan call at the age of 36 after being among top performers in domestic seasons for years. He was named in the 20-member squad for the series against South Africa.

The Karachi-based fast bowler said on Tuesday that he couldn’t believe when he first heard that he was named in the national squad.

“It was unbelievable, first my friend told me and I thought he must be joking or might have been misled by a fake social media post. But, after few moments, I saw it on TV and it was a very emotional moment for me and my family,” Tabish told media during an online press conference.



“I don’t have words to explain what it meant to me,” Tabish said, who has 598 wickets to his credit in 137 First-Class matches.

The fast bowler made his FC debut in 2002 but couldn’t impress selectors despite repeated seasons with remarkable numbers.

At 36, if Tabish manages to get himself among the final XI for the Karachi test, he will be the oldest Pakistani fast bowler to make Test debut and the only second oldest debutant ever for Pakistan after Miran Bakhsh.



Many feel that Tabish may not be as effective as any youngster would’ve been due to his age. But Tabish disagrees.

“If you’re fit, performing, and determined to do well then age is just a number. Even a 19-year-old can get unfit, while a 40-year-old can bowl continuously. It is a matter of how you keep yourself motivated,” he said.

“I have no idea what’s my bowling speed at the moment, as I’ve not bowled with a speed gun for long. Nevertheless, I don’t focus on speed and instead, I target my verities and try to swing the ball to disturb the batsmen. Like age, speed is just a number, you can remain wicketless despite bowling at 150kmph and you can still take 5-fers with a normal pace of 135kmph,” he mentioned.



Replying to a question, Tabish said that although being named in the initial squad is a dream coming true moment for him but he’s still half way to his target. He expressed confidence in getting a test cap in Karachi.

Tabish highlighted that he has experience playing in Karachi and can play an important part if a chance is given to him.

“I know the conditions here, I have an idea of wicket’s behavior. So, I believe that I can take the advantage of Karachi’s condition if I am there in final XI,” he concluded.

