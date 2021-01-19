Pak vs SA: Being selected out of 220m is honour in itself: Kamran Ghulam

Kamran Ghulam

Domestic cricket star and Pakistan national team's latest recruit Kamran Ghulam has spoken of his pride at being one of just 20 players picked for national duty out of a population of 220 million, hinting that he would not be disgruntled even if he does not make the cut for the first Test against South Africa.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Ghulam, who recently broke the 37-year-old record for most runs in a single Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign and was duly rewarded with a national call-up, made the remarks in an interview published in The News.

“I am glad that domestic cricket is being valued and respected, and my selection will give a boost to other domestic players to perform and progress to the international stage,” he is quoted as saying.



“Getting into the 20-player squad out of a population of 220 million people in a historic series is something for me and my family to celebrate and enjoy.”



Ghulam said that he would find pride in getting this far in case he does not end up making the starting eleven of the opening Test.

“At the end of the day 11 best and most suited players will feature in the first Test but the remaining nine will continue to enjoy being part of the elite group, considered good enough to represent Pakistan,” he said.

