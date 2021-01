PSL 2021: Complete squads, line-ups for Pakistan Super League teams

The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is to begin from February 20 at National Stadium Karachi.

Like last year, this time also the entire tournament will be held in Pakistan. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, all matches have been scheduled in only two cities: Karachi and Lahore.

The six teams have finalised their squads for the upcoming season of PSL with some big names in their camps including the likes of Chris Gayle, David Miller, Chris Lynn, Rashid Khan and Tom Banton.

Each team has five foreign players and 11 local ones in their 18-member squads.

Check the complete list of players below:

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (C), Hasan Ali, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Chris Jordan, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Zafar Gohar, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Akif Javed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Reece Topley

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (C), Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Chadwick Walton, Dan Christian, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nabi, Sharjeel Khan, Danish Aziz, Joe Clarke, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik, Noor Ahmed, Mohammad Ilyas, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Qasim Akram.

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (C), Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Ben Dunk, Dilbar Hussain, David Wiese, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Salman Ali Agha, Tom Abell, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Danyal, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Chris Gayle, Ben Cutting, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Cameron Delport, Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Usman Khan, Abdul Nasir, Qais Ahmed, Arish Ali, Saim Ayub.

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (C), Kamran Akmal, David Miller, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Ravi Bopara, Haider Ali, Umaid Asif, Liam Livingstone, Amad Butt, Mohammad Irfan Sr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Saqib Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan.

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (C), Shahid Afridi, Chris Lynn, Imran Tahir, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Sohail Tanvir, Khushdil Shah, James Vince, Adam Lyth, Imran Khan Sr., Mohammad Umar, Shahnawaz Dhani, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir.

PSL 2021: Complete squads, line-ups for Pakistan Super League teams