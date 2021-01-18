Pakistan on own turf won't be like they were in New Zealand: De Kock

Quinton de Kock

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock has said that he expects Pakistan to be a lot more dangerous than they were on their recent tour of New Zealand, adding that his own side's unfamiliarity with local conditions as well as Pakistan's spin-oriented attack could be a threat in the upcoming Test series.

"It's not easy to play any team on their home ground," de Kock said in a virtual press conference in Karachi.

"We do realise that Pakistan won't be an easy opponent on their own turf. It won't be the same team that we saw in New Zealand. Home conditions and Babar Azam's return will certainly add to their strength."

Most of the Proteas squad is in Pakistan for the first time - something de Kock admits could be a factor in the series.

"Most of our cricketers, including me, do not have any idea of the conditions here which could prove to be a challenge," he said. "However, Mark Boucher has toured here before so we are picking his brains."

Pakistan's new chief selector Mohammad Wasim named a new look squad for the series featuring plenty of spin options and newcomers. De Kock is aware of what theirs hosts could be cooking.

"After seeing three spinners in Pakistan's squad we have an idea what kind of wickets we could find here," he said. "We are aware that spinners could be a threat to our batting here."

"Pakistan have a lot of new players so we'll have to watch videos to ascertain their strengths."

On the subject of security provided to the team, he said: "Before coming here we had a few questions regarding security but after seeing the arrangements here everyone's satisfied.

"The PCB has made arrangements for our training even in quarantine, which is very encouraging."

