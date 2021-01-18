CSA explains Indian analyst denied Pakistani visa is no longer working with team / Photo: File

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday confirmed that the Indian performance analyst Prasanna Agoram’s contract expiration is the reason he’s not with the team in Pakistan, Geo News reported today.

“Prasanna Agoram’s time with Cricket South Africa and the Proteas team has come to an end. His contract has not been renewed, and he is moving on to new projects," the CSA spokesperson said.

Earlier, Indian media had reported that Agoram was ‘working from home’ after being denied a Pakistani visa to travel with the team.

However, CSA refused to comment on that matter and said they wish Agoram good luck for his future endeavors.

“We as the Proteas wish him the very best. This is all that the team is willing to say on the matter, we will not be engaging further on this topic," the official added.

The India analyst on Sunday also confirmed the news of his departure on popular social media site Twitter.

"Thank you @OfficialCSA for 11 wonderful years. Worked with some great administrators, captains, players. coaches and support staff. Will miss you all," he wrote.

Read: In Pictures: Proteas' first practice session in Karachi

Pak vs SA: CSA debunks claim that Indian analyst was denied Pakistan visa