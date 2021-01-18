Bowling ‘doosra’ not necessary to become good off-spinner: Sajid Khan

Karach: Off spinner Sajid Khan, one of the 9 uncapped players named by Pakistan selectors for Test series against South Africa, feels that one can be a good off spinner even without bowling a “doosra”.

Speaking to media via online conference, Sajid said that to be successful as an off-spin bowler, one needs to have different varieties of deliveries to trouble the batsmen.

“You can still be a good off spinner without bowling ‘Doosra’,” he said. “There are many off spinners who’ve various varieties and have been bowling well without bowling that particular delivery.”

The 27-year-old is among the most successful off spinners in Pakistan’s recent domestic circle with 141 wickets in 35 First Class games.

The Peshawar-born bowler said that he always wanted to be an off spinner and there is no threat to future of off-spin even if bowlers are unable to bowl doosra.

“Doosra” is a type of delivery by an off-spin bowler which spins in the opposite direction to an off break aiming to confuse the batsman. The strict International Cricket Council (ICC) rules around arm bending have made it almost difficult for off spinners to bowl the delivery.

However, the leading wicket-taker of the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy remains unfazed and focused on his goals.

Sajid is among the 20-member squad named by Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) selection committee for the Tests against South Africa.

“I am happy and thankful that domestic performers have been rewarded with a call in national squad. It is an honour for me to be named among 20 players. It will motivate others as well to do well in domestic cricket,” he said.

While Pakistan selectors will now trim the squad to 16 before a final 11 is named for the Karachi Test, Sajid said he is glad to be named in the initial 20 even.

“If I get the chance, I will continue with my form and will continue playing the way I’ve been playing. I will play my natural game. You plan according to batsman’s and wickets’ behavior at the time. If I get the chance, I will try to exploit weaknesses of opposing batsmen and take advantage of wickets.,” he said.

“But, even if I don’t get there, I am happy and honored that I am among 20 selected from a population of 200 million and I will be praying for team’s success,” he said.

