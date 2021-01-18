'Stop spreading fake news': Mohammad Amir unhappy with media

Mohammad Amir

Disgruntled fast bowler Mohammad Amir has rubbished speculation of him coming out of international retirement in the immediate future, clarifying that his quote was taken out of context and that he will make himself available to Pakistan selectors only when the incumbent coaching staff leaves.

Amir, who had abruptly retired from all forms of international cricket last month after being dropped from the Pakistan squad, has repeatedly accused the coaching unit led by Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis of discriminating against him.

A report on Samaa News, however, presented his latest quotes in the light that implied him mulling a u-turn and coming out of retirement immediately while Misbah and Waqar are still in charge.



Amir, in a tweet on Monday, deemed the said reports "fake news", making it clear that his statement regarding coming out of retirement was qualified by the current management's departure.

"I would like to clarify that yes I will be available for Pakistan only once this management leaves ... so please stop spreading fake news just to sell your story," he wrote.







