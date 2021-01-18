Shoaib Malik

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik is expected to captain and be the Icon player for Abu Dhabi T10 Tournament reigning champions Maratha Arabians in the event's upcoming edition, The News reported on Monday.

“It’s always nice to be part of something positive in the game,” Malik said. “T10 is a perfect advert to bring new audiences to cricket as it's short, exciting and a great way to show the best of cricket, especially the new skills that players are continually bringing,” he is quoted as saying by PPI.



Malik said that he is looking forward to playing with his long-time Pakistan teammate Mohammad Hafeez in the Abu Dhabi T10.

“It will be nice to be a teammate with my long-time international colleague Mohammad Hafeez. Plus, there are always new stars to identify as T10 offers fantastic opportunities and exposure to so many players. Hopefully, those new stars will come from Maratha Arabians,” he said.

The defending champions Maratha Arabians are set to open the second season of Abu Dhabi T10 with a clash against the Northern Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 28.

The Abu Dhabi T10 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from January 28 to February 6.

Shoaib Malik to captain Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10 Tournament