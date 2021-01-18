SA vs Pak: Women’s cricket head coach David Hemp eyes higher ranking

Women's cricket head coach David Hemp eyes higher ranking

Karachi: Pakistan women’s cricket team head coach David Hemp has set his eyes on improving the rank of his side in international cricket during the series against South Africa this month.



The 50-year-old, who is currently in Durban with the national women’s team, spoke to media through a virtual press conference on Sunday. Hemp said that the upcoming series should be Pakistan’s first step towards improving its ranking.

“We are at seventh at the moment and we don't want to remain at seventh, we want to get as high as we can,” he said. “And that's why this series against South Africa is an important one because it gives us a chance to gauge ourselves against a team that's ranked higher across both formats.”

Hemp emphasized on the importance of consistency. “We have to become more consistent and raise standard and expectations around how we play. So that's the sort of the main focus for us as a group. The skill level is there, that's never been the question. Any question that should be the consistency in how we play,” he said.

The head coach added that Pakistan women’s team is excited about the series against a strong South African side that's ranked above them in both formats, adding that the players have had some good time to prepare with some reasonable training sessions in Durban.



“In terms of defeating them, they're a very good side with very good players and match winners. Their players have been playing in major competitions like Big Bash, so, it will be a challenge for us. But I think our personal approach is about taking the game on and playing in a positive way in a positive manner,” he said.

Hemp added that the team will miss its regular captain Bismah Maroof, who withdrew from the series due to family issues.

“When you lose your captain, it's a big loss, not just the leadership on and off the field but also the runs that she scores. It’s unfortunate that she is not with us this time but it also gives us a chance to look at someone else,” he said.

Pakistan will play South Africa for three One-Day Internationals and as many Twenty20 Internationals from January 20 to February 3 at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

