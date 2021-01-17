Hammad Azam fined for violating PCB Code of Conduct / Photo: PCB

Cricket all-rounder Hammad Azam has been fined 25 percent of his match fee for violating Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during Northern’ match against Sindh in the ongoing Pakistan Cup at State Bank Stadium on Saturday.

In a media release today, PCB confirmed the news saying the player violated Article 2.2 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground, equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match.”

Hammad had shown dissent after hitting the bat on his right pad and on ground aggressively when he got dismissed for 22 during Northern’s batting in the first innings.

The player pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Mohammad Javed Malik. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Saqib Khan.

Northern ended up losing the match by seven wickets after Sharjeel Khan scored a marvelous century to lead Sindh to a comfortable victory.

