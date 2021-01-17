Pak vs SA: Pictures of Proteas' first practice session in Karachi

Photo: PCB

The visiting South Africa cricket team kicked off its first training session in Karachi today.

All the members of the squad returned negative COVID-19 tests before their inaugural practice session ahead of the two-match test series.

The tourists went to the historic Karachi Gymkhana ground adjacent to their hotel on city’s club road for the practice session and trained for over three hours.

All members of the 20-man squad were present at the session, practicing in nets.

“It was a light training session to get the players’ bodies moving again. The intensity will increase with each session,” said an official of South Africa cricket team.

Proteas will continue to train at Karachi Gymkhana till January 22 before they move to National Stadium Karachi to intensify the preparation ahead of the first test.

Quinton de Kock, the captain of South Africa cricket team, is scheduled to have his first media interaction in the country on Monday.

The first Test between Pakistan and South Africa will be played from January 26-30 at National Stadium Karachi.

