Pak vs SA: “I couldn’t believe it”: Salman Agha on his selection

“I couldn’t believe it”: Salman Agha on his selection / Photo: PCB

Karachi: Middle-order batsman Salman Ali Agha on Sunday said that he could not believe it when he heard of his maiden call to Pakistan’s test squad for the series against South Africa.

The 27-year-old was named in the 20-man squad announced on Friday for his remarkable performance in the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy where he scored 941 runs representing Southern Punjab, smashing two centuries and six half-centuries.

While selectors will shorten the squad to 16-members soon, Agha said that even being named in the initial 20-player list means a lot to him.

“I am in the 20 chosen from 200 million people so even being in that is a big honour for me. Of course, I’ve set my eyes on making my debut in the upcoming series and if I get a chance, I will try to continue my form,” he said.

“It is important for a player to be rewarded for his performances in the domestic tournament. The way selectors have included [domestic] performers in the team, it will surely encourage players who are doing well in the domestic tournaments,” Agha added.



While recalling the moment when he first heard of his selection to Pakistan squad, the player said that it was unbelievable for him.

“I was told by a fellow cricketer that I am included and I thought he was joking, and then I saw it on TV. I couldn’t believe it. I was so excited and I am still feeling the excitement for being included in Pakistan squad for the series,” he said.

The batsman said that Mohammad Yousuf is his role model and he wants to emulate him. He added that he would like to have an opportunity to learn something from the batting maestro.

“I like his cover drives and want to play like him,” Agha said.

The Southern Punjab batsman stated that he wants to pursue his career as a batting all-rounder and will contribute with the ball whenever the team needs it.

“I also work on my bowling along with my batting and I believe that I can be effective with the ball as well,” he said.

