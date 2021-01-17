Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi and Hair Pakistan representative Mr Feng at the stage alongside cricketers.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi and consumer electronics brand Haier have once again renewed their partnership, which will see the latter serve as the former's main title sponsor for the fifth straight year.

The deal was formally signed by Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi and Haier Pakistan's Mr Feng at a ceremony which was also attended by franchise captain Wahab Riaz and star cricketers Imam-ul-Haq and Kamran Akmal.

"We're delighted with this agreement and Peshawar Zalmi and Haier Pakistan will keep on playing our part for the promotion of cricket and sports in Pakistan," Afridi said at the occasion.

The Zalmi owner acknowledged Haier Pakistan for "supporting and providing sponsorships to domestic cricket and Pakistan national team even when the latter was playing all its home series abroad".



Haier Pakistan's Mr Feng also expressed his delight at the new deal, describing it as a "winning partnership".

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi, Haier Pakistan sign sponsorship deal yet again