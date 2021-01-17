Pak vs SA: Cricket umpire Aleem Dar to officiate in Pakistan for first time

Veteran cricket umpire Aleem Dar to officiate in Pakistan for first time / Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s star cricket umpire Aleem Dar will officiate a Test match on home soil for the first time in Karachi in the two-match series against South Africa.

The news was confirmed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a media release on Saturday. “It will definitely be an emotional moment for me to umpire in a Test involving Pakistan,” Dar was quoted as saying.

In his 17 year-long career, Dar has officiated in 132 Tests but never got a chance to do it on home soil.

“Like the players, the match officials also want to umpire in matches on home ground, something we achieve in white-ball cricket, but Test cricket remains the pinnacle format and I am delighted that I will be standing in the two Tests between two excellent sides,” Dar added.

Photo: PCB

PCB released the list of umpires who will officiate in the upcoming home series against South Africa. Along with Dar, on-field umpire Ahsan Raza and match referee Mohammad Javed Malik will also make their Test debuts.

According to International Cricket Council’s (ICC) interim playing regulations, the requirement to appoint third country officials has temporarily been removed from the playing conditions for all international formats owing to the current logistical challenges with international travel.

South Africa will play Pakistan for two Tests in Karachi and Rawalpindi and three T20Is in Lahore from January 26 to February 14.

