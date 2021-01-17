Pak vs SA: South Africa squad returns negative Covid-19 tests upon arrival

South Africa squad returns negative Covid-19 tests upon arrival / Photo: Cricket South Africa

South Africa cricket squad on Saturday returned negative coronavirus tests upon arrival in Karachi, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed today.

In a media statement, CSA revealed that the team had undergone COVID-19 testing upon arrival at the team hotel and had been quarantining in their rooms since then.

“Cricket South Africa (CSA) is pleased to announce that all of the results are negative,” the statement read.

Proteas will undergo a total of nine coronavirus tests during their one-month stay in the country.

The 21-member visiting Test squad will commence their training today at Karachi Gymkhana.

No media interaction will be allowed during practice sessions; however, Proteas captain Quinton de Kock will address a virtual press conference on Monday.

South Africa arrived in Pakistan on Saturday via a chartered flight after a break of 14 years to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals.

The first Test will be played in Karachi from January 26-30, while Rawalpindi will host the second one from February 4-8. The three-match T20I series, however, will be played entirely in Lahore from February 11 to 14.

Squads:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plesis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Marco Jansen.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan.

