Kamran Akmal unhappy with Pakistan’s test squad for SA series / Photo: PCB

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal is not pleased with the recently announced national squad for Test series against South Africa, The News reported.

The 39-year-old strongly criticized the selection of the 20-member players’ list announced by the newly appointed Chief Selector on Friday, saying he has never seen such a weak unit before.

“I can vouch and put in writing that Wapda and SSGC teams can beat this formation. Give me the power and I will raise a team of Wapda players and I can bet they will beat this team within four days,” Akmal said.

The player added that he was shocked to see such a combination for the series against a top-class team like South Africa.

“You cannot win matches with just two batsmen — Babar Azam and Azhar Ali. Babar has just come out of long injury problem while Azhar’s batting could also be shaky against South Africa’s left-arm spinners,” he said.

Akmal said that he wonders how such an inexperienced batting line-up would survive South Africa’s bowling attack.

“I admit that we would prepare low and turning pitches for the tourists but even in that scenario, we would need a solid batting line-up to handle spin. In my opinion, it is the most inexperienced batting line-up in the Test history of Pakistan.”

The opener further said that in the longest format, the team needs specialists, not half-bowlers and half-batsmen. “This is Test cricket and not Grade II event where you need ‘Railu Kattas.’”

Akmal added that the team’s selection had been one of the main issues faced by the country’s cricket in the recent past.

Read: Domestic performers in, out-of-form stars out as new chief selector rings in major changes

Kamran Akmal unhappy with Pakistan’s test squad for SA series