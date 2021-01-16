PCB CEO Wasim Khan dismisses reports of Misbah-ul-Haq’s removal

PCB CEO dismisses reports of Misbah-ul-Haq’s removal /Photo: PCB

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Wasim Khan on Friday dismissed the reports of head coach Misbah-ul-Haq’s removal, The News reported today.

According to Wasim, PCB has not signed any contract with ex-Zimbabwean cricketer Andy Flower or former South African batsman Gary Kirsten as rumored.

“Flower will not be available for two years due to his commitments,” he said. “There is no truth to the report of him replacing Misbah. We have not signed a deal with anyone at this moment.”

The 49-year-old added that Kirsten, another rumored candidate expected to replace Misbah is “not available.”

Wasim’s comments were made after former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar claimed that PCB has already signed a contract with Andy Flower to replace Misbah after Pakistan Super League (PSL) this year.

“PCB has already offered Andy Flower the head coach job. He is not accepting it due to his coaching commitment with Multan Sultans. But once PSL is over, he’ll take over,” Akhtar had said. “The decision to sack Misbah is already taken. They are not giving him any chance. “

The PCB CEO, however, said that the former Pakistani skipper should not be removed prematurely and is given another chance to prove his credentials.

“A three-year deal has been signed with him and [bowling coach] Waqar Younis but they can be let go before their given term,” he said.

