Pak vs SA: South Africa arrive in Pakistan for first time in 14 years

South Africa cricket team arrive in Pakistan for first time in 14 years / Photo: PCB

South Africa cricket team arrived in Karachi on Saturday morning for the first time in 14 years to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals against Pakistan.

The Proteas side last toured the country in 2007 when they played two Tests and five One-Day Internationals.

After a long-standing dry spell of no international cricket at home following Sri Lanka cricket team attack in 2009, Pakistan is gradually hosting teams again since last five years.

The guests will receive state-head level of security from Pakistan’s government during the entire tour.

The Quinton de Kock-led side travelled to the country via a chartered flight after clearing two Covid-19 tests back in South Africa before boarding the flight to Karachi.

The players will be tested again at arrival and stay in individual isolation until the results of the first round of testing arrive.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source confirmed that those who returned with first negative tests will be allowed to resume training at a cricket ground adjacent to the team hotel on Club Road.

“The South African team will be training at Karachi Gymkhana cricket ground from January 17 to 22 in a bio-secure bubble before moving to National Stadium for full fledge training session,” said the official.

The visitors will also play a two-day intra-squad warm-up match during the training period at the Gymkhana ground.

The South African squad, along with Pakistani cricketers, will undergo another round of COVID-19 Testing before the first Test which is scheduled to start from January 26 at National Stadium Karachi (NSK).

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team will report in Karachi on January 19 and will start training from January 21 at NSK after clearing the first COVID-19 test.

The two teams will play two Tests in Karachi and Rawalpindi and three T20Is in Lahore from January 26 to February 14.

