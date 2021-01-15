Pakistan Chief Selector applauded over Test selection for SA series / Photo:File

Pakistan cricket team chief selector Mohammad Waseem has been applauded by cricket followers for giving domestic performers a call in Pakistan’s test squad against South Africa announced on Friday.

The newly appointed chief selector announced a 20-member test squad in a press conference at National Stadium Karachi today.

People appreciated Waseem’s decision of giving many long-standing domestic performers including Saud Shakeel, Tabish Khan and Kamran Ghulam their maiden test calls.

Multiple changes in the squad were the result of team’s poor performance in New Zealand following which it faced severe criticism.

A handful of big names were dropped including Shan Masood, Haris Sohail and Mohammad Abbas while Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah remained out due to injury.

During squad announcement, Waseem also presented the data, showing track record of players in first-class matches to justify their selection and removal which was well received by fans.

Check some of the reactions to the Test squad below:

Read: Domestic performers in, out-of-form stars out as new chief selector rings in major changes

Pakistan Chief Selector applauded over Test selection for SA series