No matter what, will never play under Misbah, Waqar: Mohammad Amir 

Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir on Thursday said that no matter what, he’ll never play under head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Talking to media in Lahore, the 28-year-old said that he was not dropped due to his performance as claimed by the team management.

“If it was about performance then why was I dropped the next day after taking 21 wickets in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)?” the bowler asked.

Amir had retired from international cricket in December last year citing “mental torture” and “hostile environment” he faced at management’s hands.

“Put an end to this scary dressing room environment and give players some space and freedom. The same players will win you the matches then,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Waqar expressed his disappointment regarding Amir’s remarks, saying he was hurt. The bowler, however, stood firm by his statements and said that he is glad the coach felt that way.

“I did not say anything wrong, I only said the truth. I am glad he [Waqar] felt bad because at least he will now realize how a person’s statement can hurt you,” the bowler said. “I felt hurt, too, when he made statements about my decision to retire from Test cricket."

Amir also took a dig at coaches for the recent series losses against New Zealand. “They suggest me to come back after giving performance in domestic cricket, I’ll suggest them to first correct their own performances,” he said.

“Look where have they brought the team. They [Misbah and Waqar] are now taking the pandemic as an excuse for the loss. But Covid-19 affected all teams, not just Pakistan.”

