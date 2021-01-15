Pak vs SA: Schedule, itinerary, timing for Test, T20I series

Pak vs SA series comprise of two Tests and three T20Is. Photo: AFP

The South African cricket team is set to play competitive cricket in Pakistan after 13 years. The Proteas, like the rest of the cricket world, were reluctant to tour Pakistan for more than a decade. But as the security situation has improved significantly, the Africans finally decided to pay Pakistan a visit.

The Quinton de Kock-led unit are scheduled to land in Pakistan on Saturday, following which they will undergo their Covid-19 tests and be quarantined.

The first of the two Test matches will begin on January 26 and the second on Feb 4. The three T20Is will be played on Feb 11, 13 and 14.

Here is the complete schedule, itinerary and timings for the Pakistan vs South Africa Test and T20I series.

1st Test - Jan 26 to Jan 30 - National Stadium Karachi - starts 10am PST

2nd Test - Feb 4 to Feb 8 - Rawalpindi Stadium - starts 10am PST

1st T20I - Feb 11 - Gaddafi Stadium Lahore - (day/night) starts 3:30pm PST

2nd T20I - Feb 13 - Gaddafi Stadium Lahore - (day/night) starts 3:30pm PST



3rd T20I - Feb 14 - Gaddafi Stadium Lahore - (day/night) starts 3:30pm PST

