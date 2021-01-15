South Africa coach Mark Boucher confident Pakistan is safe to travel

Proteas coach Mark Boucher confident Pakistan is safe to travel / Photo: Cricket South Africa

South Africa cricket team coach Mark Boucher on Thursday said that he has faith in security measures put in place for Proteas tour to Pakistan, Reuters reported.

The 44-year-old made the comment in a pre-departure talk with media. “We’ve had our (security) guys go there and do a recce of the situation and they have said it is safe,” Boucher said.

“So from my side there are no issues, we have to get back there and start playing cricket.”

South Africa cricket team will visit Pakistan for the first time in 14 years to play two Test and three Twenty20 Internationals.

The former cricketer added that conditions in Pakistan will suit his side better than most sub-continent nations.

“It is tough but different to India and Sri Lanka, where it (the ball) turns. Pakistan is more conducive to fast bowling. Reverse swing was very big, though regulations are tighter these days on how you can work on the ball.

“They are historically flat wickets. The areas you score as a batsman are different. If you apply yourself there are a lot of runs out there.”

Earlier on Friday, Proteas announced a 21-member Test squad for the two-match series against Pakistan.

The team will arrive in Karachi on Saturday morning via chartered flight where they’ll spend their quarantine period and play the first Test from January 26.

