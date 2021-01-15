Pak vs SA: Multiple changes expected as Pakistan announce Test squad today

Multiple changes are expected in Pakistan’s Test squad for the series against South Africa that is going to be announced later today.

According to The News, four or five changes will be made in Pakistan’s Test squad with Shan Masood, Haris Sohail and Mohammad Abbas likely to be dropped.

Sources told the paper that fast bowler Hassan Ali is expected to return, while Saud Shakeel and Rohail Nazir could get their first call for the Test squad.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq, however, has not completely recovered from the left thumb injury he suffered in New Zealand and needs more time to be fully fit.

The source revealed that Imam needs 10 more days to recover from the injury and since he hasn’t started batting regularly yet, his participation in the series against South Africa is in doubt.

Earlier on Wednesday, the new Chief Selector Mohammad Waseem confirmed that a 20-member Pakistan Test squad for the upcoming series will be announced on Friday (today) after consultations with the selection committee, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam.

Pakistan will play South Africa for two Tests in Karachi and Rawalpindi and three T20Is in Lahore from January 26 to February 14.

