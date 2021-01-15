Proteas to travel Pakistan via chartered flight / Photo; TOI

Karachi: South African cricket team will arrive in Karachi via chartered flight instead of a commercial one as planned earlier after Emirates Airline announced to suspend flights to and from South Africa.

A source in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that a special request has also been forwarded to Civil Aviation Authority to grant landing permission for the flight arriving directly from Johannesburg on Saturday.

“Emirates flights to and from South Africa will temporarily be suspended from Saturday 16 January to 28 January 2021 due to operational reasons,” the airline said in a statement.

The PCB source added that expenses of the chartered flight will be borne by Cricket South Africa (CSA). The PCB, however, has helped the visiting party to make necessary arrangements for travel.

The 27-member contingent of CSA will now arrive on Saturday morning. The team is scheduled to play two Tests and three ODIs against Pakistan.

The first Test will be played in Karachi from January 26th.

Read: Proteas to undergo nine Covid-19 tests in Pakistan

Pak vs SA: Proteas to travel Pakistan via chartered flight