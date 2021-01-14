Sophie Devine creates history after scoring fastest T20 ton Photo: Photosport

New Zealand women’s cricket captain Sophie Devine on Thursday created history after scoring a record-breaking 36-ball T20 hundred for Wellington Blaze in Twenty20 Super Smash, NZ Herald reported.

The 31-year-old’s century is the fastest one in women's T20 history. Previously, the record was held by the West Indian cricketer Deandra Dottin who scored a 38-ball ton for West Indies against South Africa in 2010.

Devine's knock was also the fastest T20 century in New Zealand, beating Tim Seifert's 40-ball effort for Northern Districts in Mount Maunganui in 2017.

The player scored 108 runs off 38 balls to lead her team to a remarkable 10-wicket victory over Otago Sparks while chasing 129 in just 8.4 overs.





