Shahid Afridi appointed President of Muzaffarabad Tigers in KPL / Photo: @kpl_20 (Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been appointed the President of Muzaffarabad Tigers in the inaugural edition of Kashmir Premier League (KPL), Jang reported today.

“I feel honoured to be selected as the president of the team,” Afridi said in the launch ceremony of Muzaffarabad Tigers on Wednesday. “I have been brand ambassadors of many leagues in the world, but the happiness of being part of Kashmir Premier League is unmatched.”

The single league tournament was officially launched in December last year and will be played from April 1 to April 10 in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad with Rawalpindi placed as a reserved venue.

Six teams will participate in the first edition of the league including Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Mirpur Royals, Kotliu Panthers and Overseas Warriors.

Afirdi added that the league will highlight the cricket talent in Kashmir. “There is bulk amount of talent in Kashmir which is why I’m planning to develop a cricket academy in the region. It is difficult for talent to come out with no academies.”

The event was also attended by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandpur, former cricketer Umar Gul and Senators Faisal Javed and Talha Mahmood.

