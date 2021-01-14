POA President appreciates PM Imran Khan’s support for SAG 2021

POA President appreciates Imran Khan’s support for SAG 2021 / Photo: Sohail Imran

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Syed Arif Hassan on Thursday said that it is unprecedented of Prime Minister Imran Khan to assure his support for the South Asian Games (SAG).

“The premier has asked the country to put up a good performance in the Games and to work on developing a positive image of Pakistan to the world," Hassan said.



Earlier on Monday, Khan directed the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to start the preparations for the 14th edition of SAG to be hosted by Pakistan later this year.

Pakistan got the hosting rights of the Games for this year during SAG 2019 in Kathmandu. The country was originally supposed to schedule the event in April but due to coronavirus pandemic there was a delay expected.

The final dates, however, will be decided by national Olympic committee after consultation with South Asian Olympic Committee.

In the high-level meeting Khan was briefed by the POA and IPC regarding the future of South Asian Games. The POA president was satisfied with the meeting. “Talking to Prime Minister regarding the upcoming South Asian Games was encouraging. He was given a detailed briefing on the venues, dates and modalities of the Games,” Hassan said.

The retired Lt. Gen. Further stated that the proposal to hold games in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Islamabad is appreciated.

He added that talks will be held with Federal Minister Fehmida Mirza next week and that government will not be overburdened as they are planning to cover majority of the expenses by awarding media rights and sponsorships.

