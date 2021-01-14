Pak vs SA: South Africa team to undergo nine Covid-19 tests in Pakistan

Proteas to undergo nine Covid-19 tests in Pakistan / Photo: AFP

South Africa cricket team will undergo nine Covid-19 tests in Pakistan during their one-month stay, The News reported today.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official confirmed the news to the paper saying the extensive testing is being done to ensure players’ safety and security.

“All the individuals connected with the home series in any capacity will have to stay in the bubble and follow all the precautionary measures,” the official told The News.

The visiting team will first be tested three times upon their arrival in Karachi and during six-day quarantine period. More tests will then be conducted before and after each Test and during the three-match T20I series.

The first test will be conducted on January 16, second on January and the third on January 22. The two teams will then again be tested before and after the first Test.

The testing will continue till the end of T20I series.

On the other hand, Pakistan players will go through seven Covid-19 tests including five during their stay in ‘bio-secure bubble’. The players will be tested twice before entering the bubble.

Pakistan will play South Africa for two Tests in Karachi and Rawalpindi and three T20Is in Lahore from January 26 to February 14.

