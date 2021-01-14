Pakistan women cricketers test negative for Covid-19 in South Africa / Photo: PCB

Pakistan women’s national cricket team on Wednesday tested negative for Covid-19 upon arrival in South Africa, Geo News reported today.

The women’s cricket squad also cleared their pre-departure testing on Sunday ahead of their flight.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the 24-member contingent arrived in Durban on Tuesday where the teams will play all the matches on tour.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday changed the venue to Durban only and turned all games into day matches due to country's curfew regulations. Previously three matches were scheduled to take place in Pietermaritzburg.

PCB confirmed that players will take rest for a day and start training in six groups Thursday onwards. It further stated that the next Covid-19 testing will be held on January 15.

Pakistan will play South Africa for three One-Day Internationals and as many Twenty20 Internationals from January 20 to February 3 at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

