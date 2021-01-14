Pak vs SA: Pakistan to announce Test squad against South Africa on Jan 15

Pakistan to announce Test squad against South Africa on Jan 15 / Photo: PCB

Pakistan cricket Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim on Wednesday said that the national Test squad for the two-match home series against South Africa will be announced on January 15 in Karachi.

In a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the 42-year-old said that a 20-member squad will be announced first which will be shrunk to 16-member once the first Test is close.

“We have held consultations with the selection committee and the team management including head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam, regarding the national team selection for South Africa series,” he said.

The former cricketer added that while Pakistan has home advantage, the guests are capable of giving the national team a tough time. "We will try our best not to repeat the mistakes which we committed on the tour of New Zealand," he said.

Earlier on Friday, South Africa announced a 21-member Test squad that will depart for Karachi on January 15 where the players will also spend their quarantine period. This will be the team’s first tour to Pakistan in 14 years.

The two teams will play two Tests in Karachi and Rawalpindi and three T20Is in Lahore from January 26 to February 14.

