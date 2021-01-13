Hurt by Mohammad Amir’s remarks, always supported him: Waqar Younis

Hurt by Amir’s remarks, always supported him: Waqar Younis

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis on Wednesday said that he was disappointed by Mohammad Amir’s remarks about him.

While addressing a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore today, the former pacer revealed he was disheartened with how Amir chose to leave the game.

“He is undoubtedly a brilliant player and I was sad when he decided to quit international cricket,” Waqar said. “I was one of those people who fought the most for his comeback. I talked to Najam Sethi and players about how he deserves another chance.”

Earlier in December last year, Mohammad Amir announced retirement from international cricket citing ‘mental torture’ and ‘hostile environment’ he faced at the hands of team management.

He had singled out Waqar for accusing him of ditching the team at a time of need when the player bid adieu to red-ball cricket.

The bowling coach is himself under fire these days after rumours of a new coaching set up to be established have surfaced following the humiliating series losses against New Zealand.

Waqar, along with Misabh-ul-Haq, appeared before PCB Cricket Committee on Tuesday to explain team’s performances in the recently concluded tour.

The former cricketer, however, was in good spirits post-meeting. “Talking to the Cricket Committee was reassuring and such meetings should be held on regular basis,” he said. “It helps in improving the quality of the game.”

