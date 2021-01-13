Fawad Chaudhry announces regular sports status for E-Sports

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday announced that e-Sports will now get regular sports status in the country.

Taking to the popular social media site Twitter today, the minister announced that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the matter.

"A memorandum has been signed between Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Science Foundation after which e-Sports will get regular sports status," he wrote.

"If you are interested in video games, get ready and new opportunities are waiting for you."

Pakistan has a growing community of gamers and the number is only increasing since the coronavirus lockdown. With more time on their hands, many new gamers and just as many old ones have picked up their controllers.

In an exclusive interview to Geo Super, Pakistan’s top gamer and Tekken champion Arsalan Siddiqui had revealed how the e-sports circuit was enjoying the spotlight in the lockdown.

Siddiqui had said that while conventional sportsmen were confined to their homes and resorting to innovative ways to keep fit, the video gamers were in a much better position.

