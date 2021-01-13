Former hockey captain abducted, released in Karachi

Former hockey captain abducted and released in Karachi / Photo: File

Former hockey captain Islahuddin Siddiqui on Tuesday was set free after getting abducted for a brief period in Karachi, The News reported today.

The incident happened in Gulistan-e-Johar area of the city where the ex-Olympian was attending the funeral of his former colleague Ahmed Alam’s mother.

“As soon as I stepped outside of my car outside the Masjid to attend the funeral prayers, the suspects captured and forced me back into the backseat of the car,” Siddiqui said. He added that they had guns and held him hostage.

According to police, three suspects had kidnapped him and roamed him around in his car for an hour. They later dropped him near Safoora Chowrangi and escaped in his car, taking away phone and cash, as well.

“They took my Honda Civic, wallet and cash Rs15, 000 away with them after releasing me,” Siddiqui said.

The former player also revealed that they inquired him about the tracker in the car and then uninstalled it.

He suspected that the abductors were car lifters who briefly captured him to get information about the tracker.

