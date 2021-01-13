ICC poll: Imran Khan beats Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers

Former Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) poll on Twitter regarding who the best captain has been in the game over the years.

The 68-year-old defeated Indian captain Virat Kohli, former South African captain AB de Villiers and Australia women’s cricket team captain Meg Lanning.

A total of 536, 346 votes were recorded in which Khan earned a majority with 47.3 percent. He won the battle with a tiny margin as the neighboring opponent gave the player a close competition taking 46.2 percent of votes and coming second in the poll lagging behind Khan just a little.

Earlier on Tuesday, ICC launched a poll asking fans to vote to decide who the best captain among the four was.

“Captaincy proved a blessing for some extraordinary cricketers. Their averages improved as leaders. You decide which of these ‘pacesetters’ were the best among these geniuses!” the governing body wrote while sharing a picture of the quartet.

ICC then shared the improved averages of the four players after becoming captain in a multiple tweets thread.

The figures showed that Khan had a test average of 25.43 with the bat and 25.53 with the ball in Tests before captaincy, however, the world cup winning skipper’s average improved drastically to 52.34 with bat and 20.26 with ball when he took on the captain’s role.

