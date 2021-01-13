Cricket Committee restricts Misbah’s authority: report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has restricted national team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq’s authority in selecting the playing eleven, Jang reported today.

After Tuesday’s much-touted PCB Cricket Committee meeting, rumours about Misbah-ul-Haq’s powers being withdrawn have surfaced. According to a report in Jang, the committee has taken away the head coach’s right to select the playing XI in the upcoming home series against South Africa.

Since head coach’s role has become advisory, captain Babar Azam will be selecting the playing XI. The player is likely to recover before the home series against South Africa and will lead the national side for the first time at home.

During the meeting, the committee reminded team management of its responsibilities, saying there is no room for error in the next series. Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis were given a reprieve on account of injuries and problems caused by the pandemic.

However, the pressure on the coaching duo is maximized given their authority being limited and another performance review scheduled post-South Africa series.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series is expected to be announced on Friday morning by Chief Selector Mohammad Waseem in Karachi. He will consult the six selectors, head coach Misbah and Babar before naming it.



Earlier on Friday, Proteas named a 21-member Test squad against Pakistan that will depart for Karachi on January 15 where they’ll spend the quarantine period.

The bio-secure bubble of Pakistani cricketers will start from January 19. Each player has to clear a Covid-19 test before joining the team.

Pakistan and South Africa will play two Tests in Karachi and Rawalpindi and three T20Is in Lahore from January 26 to February 14.

