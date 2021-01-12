Cricket Committee 'dissatisfied' but gives benefit of doubt to Misbah, Waqar

Under-fire head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis escaped with a mere slap on the wrist in the much-touted Cricket Committee's meeting as the duo were given a reprieve on account of injuries and problems caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

The coaching pair were under pressure due to the team's horror show in New Zealand, where they lost their third straight away Test assignment and also surrendered the T20I series.

Heading into today's meeting, speculation was rife that Misbah and Waqar jobs could be on the line, if committee members were to be unimpressed with their explanations.

However, as per a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Cricket Committee, headed by former Test cricketer Saleem Yousuf, "expressed its dissatisfaction on the side’s performances" but "acknowledged the fact that the team had competed in the unprecedented and challenging Covid-19 circumstances, which resulted in the absence of a few experienced players that, in turn, contributed towards the overall below-par performances".

"The committee also recommended that the PCB should continue to support and back the team management, whilst suggesting that the next performance appraisal be conducted following the home series against South Africa."

"The PCB Cricket Committee unanimously agreed that the backroom staff needed to provide absolute clarity on their collective strategy and approach so that they could be evaluated and assessed against those objectives at the next meeting."

The Committee urged for more "scientific and data-based" strategy to be adopted but largely gave the benefit of the pandemic to team and its officials.

It scheduled another review after the South Africa series but warned that this time "there will be no points for second place".

