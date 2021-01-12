No Misbah-ul-Haq axing before Pakistan vs South Africa series: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rubbished rumours that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq could be sacked before the South Africa series, The News reported on Tuesday.

Reacting to circulating reports, a PCB spokesperson said that Misbah would appear before the cricket committee on Tuesday (today) after which the committee would give its recommendations to the board.

It is to be noted that reports of Misbah’s sacking have been circulating since the defeat of Pakistan in New Zealand series. There has also been speculation that the Board might bring in a foreign coach and that Grant Flower and Gary Kirsten are among the contenders.

The South Africa series at home begins from January 26. According to sources, batting coach Younis Khan is the top candidate to replace Misbah as the interim head coach for the upcoming series and the Board will post advertisements for a foreign head coach after the series against South Africa.

Bowling coach Waqar Younis will also appear before the cricket committee. He has also faced a lot of criticism because of Pakistani pacers’ failure to take wickets on tracks on which the New Zealand bowlers were successful.

