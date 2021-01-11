The future of 14th South Asian Games to be hosted by Pakistan will be decided today at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, The News reported today.

The 14th edition of the Games, allotted to Pakistan in 2019, was originally to be hosted by the country in April this year but due to Covid-19 it has been postponed for a year.

Different sport bodies will be attending the high-profile meeting including Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) top officials and representatives of the Army Sports Board.

A government source told the paper that in the meeting today all the stakeholders have been invited to give their suggestion and consultations regarding preparation for the event.

The official also revealed that venue, dates, and government’s resolve to support the extravaganza are the major issues.

While the Games postponement is not officially announced from the quarters yet, it is expected to be held in the first half of 2022 as other major international events, including Tokyo Olympics have been put off for a year.

The government has designated around PKR 3.6 billion for the up-gradation of sports infrastructure in Islamabad and Peshawar for the preparation of the Games.

Pakistan has been awarded the hosting rights of South Asian Games for the third time as the country has previously hosted the Games in 1989 and 2004 as well.

Future of 14th South Asian Games to be decided today