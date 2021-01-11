Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma blessed with baby girl / Photo: File

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl, the cricketer announced today.

Taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old confirmed the news by posting a statement.

“We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon,” it said. “We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes.”

The batsman added that Anushka and the baby both are healthy and that they are very excited to start this new chapter of their lives.

“We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time,” he added.

Virat is currently on a paternal leave after playing the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane is leading the Indian side.

The visiting team pulled off a remarkable draw against the hosts on Monday in third Test at Sydney; courtesy a defiant lower middle order that stood firm to save the match against all odds on final day.

