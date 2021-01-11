‘I hope it is not to grill someone’: Misbah on cricket committee meeting / Photo: PCB

National cricket head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Monday said that he hopes the upcoming Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) cricket committee meeting is not to grill someone.

Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis have been asked to appear before the board’s cricket committee on Tuesday to explain the recent series losses against New Zealand.

In a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore today, the 46-year-old said that performance review is a normal practice.

“Series analysis is very important and the cricket board has every right to do it,” Misbah said. “It’s a normal practice for me. I presented the performance review to bog [Board of governors] earlier, too.”

However, the former cricketer said that they need board’s confidence to continue. “We must not have communication gap. We obviously need board’s confidence and can’t have uncertainty because producing end results take time,” he said.

Misbah’s comments came in the light after rumours about player’s future as national team coach being on line circulated in last few days.

“We can’t assume things. Obviously we are there only to give report and recommendations. I hope it is not to grill someone,” he said. “It [appearing before cricket committee] is not something to be minded. We are both there for Pakistan cricket.”

Misbah said that while the team failed in all three departments, he doesn’t doubt players’ commitment to the series as everyone tried to give their best.

“These are young players; they need more time to improve,” he said. “We must accept that opposition was better than us in all three departments. We tried our best but they played better.”

The former cricketer added that injury-stricken squad and staying in a bio-secure bubble affected the players’ performances. “Covid is somehow affecting the performances of players. It’s bothering them physically and mentally. It’s a big factor; we are worried about how to continue in these circumstances,” Misbah said.

Pakistan lost the three-match T20I series and two Tests against New Zealand following which the team and coaches have been under severe criticism by former players and cricket analysts.

