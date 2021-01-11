Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq resume practice after recovering from injuries

Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq have recovered from their respective thumb fractures and are back in practice, Daily Jang reported on Monday.

Both Azam and Imam were part of the Pakistan squad that toured New Zealand but sustained injuries and did not play any matches.

However, the skipper, in an interview during Pakistan Super League draft on Sunday, confirmed that his injury troubles were over and not only was he ready to practice with hard ball, he will participate in the upcoming South Africa series.

Like the batting duo, pacer Hasan Ali is also likely to be a part of the Pakistan squad that will face the Proteas.

After his year-long battle with injuries, Hasan recently starred in the Quad-e-Azam Trophy but is being rested for the Pakistan Cup so that he can recharge his proverbial batteries ahead of the South Africa series.

