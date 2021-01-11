Spectators removed after Mohammad Siraj complains against racial abuse / Photo: Cricket Australia

Things turned sour during the third Test between Australia and India when Indian cricketer Mohammad Siraj complained against racial abuse he faced from crowd at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The play was halted during second session on day four when Siraj, fielding at boundary ropes, ran towards umpire to complain against the spectators.

The bowler pointed towards the crowd after which six men were ejected by the New South Wales (NSW) police and investigations are under way.

Cricket Australia condemned the incident and apologized to the Indian cricket team while announcing their separate investigation to the matter.

“The abuse of cricketers by crowd members is not acceptable,” Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head o Integrity and Security said. “We thank the Indian team for their vigilance in reporting today’s incident, which we are now in the process of investigating.”

He regretted that an excellent Test match contested in tremendous spirit by two friendly rivals was tarnished by the actions of ‘a small number of spectators.’

“As hosts, we once again apologize to the Indian team,” he added.

Australia set up a massive total of 407 for India to chase in the third Test after declaring on 312 for six in second session on Sunday.

With additional input from AFP.

Aus vs Ind: Spectators removed after Mohammad Siraj complains of abuse