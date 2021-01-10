Shoaib Malik unhurt in car accident after attending PSL 2021 draft: report

Veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik was reportedly unhurt in a car crash in Lahore on Sunday.



The 38-year-old was leaving the Pakistan Cricket Board's National High Performance Centre after attending the Pakistan Super League Player Draft 2021 when he met the accident.



Malik, as per Geo News, left the NHPC at high speed but was unable to control his sports car, which ended up skidding on the road and hitting a truck outside.



Shoaib Malik's car is seen after the accident here in Lahore, Pakistan, January 10, 2021. Geo News/via Geo.tv

The car sustained damages to its front, and although Malik has himself not made any comments, he was purportedly unscathed.

