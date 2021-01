PSL 2021 Player Draft live updates from Lahore, January 10

The player draft for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 took place today at High Performance Centre in Lahore.

All six franchises made interesting picks according to their needs and team combinations.

The draft consisted of 18 rounds – 16 regular and two supplementary – with all franchises selecting players based on their pick order.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan delivered their speeches before the drafting began.



The entire event was televised live on Geo Super.

Check all the picks made by the teams in our live updates section below:

Platinum Round:

1- Islamabad United select in-form Hasan Ali as their first pick. He last played for Peshawar Zalmi and was released just days before the draft.

2- Multan Sultans pick Australia's Chris Lynn. He last played for Lahore Qalandars and was not retained.

3- Lahore Qalandars pick Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

4- Peshawar Zalmi pick South Africa's David Miller.

5- Quetta Gladiators pick West Indies superstar Chris Gayle. The Gladiators becomes Gayle's third PSL team after Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.

6- Quetta Gladiators pick England's Tom Banton.

Diamond Round:

1- Karachi Kings pick Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi.

2- Peshawar Zalmi pick Afghanistan's Mujeeb-ur-Rehman.

3- Karachi Kings pick Australia's Dan Christian.

4- Peshawar Zalmi pick West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford, who played for defending champions Karachi Kings in last year's PSL.

5- Islamabad United pick England's Lewis Gregory.

Gold Round:

1- Lahore Qalandars retain their own Samit Patel. The England all-rounder played a massive role in the team's maiden run to the PSL final last year.

2- Peshawar Zalmi pick Amad Butt.

3- Quetta Gladiators pick Usman Shinwari.

4- Karachi Kings retain West Indies' Chadwick Walton.

5- Islamabad United retain Wales' Phil Salt.

Silver Round:

1- Karachi Kings pick England's Joe Clarke.

2- Quetta Gladiators pick South Africa's Cameron Delport.

3- Multan Sultans pick Sohail Khan.

4- Peshawar Zalmi pick Umaid Asif.

5- Islamabad United pick Rohail Nazir.

6- Lahore Qalandars pick England's Tom Abell.

7- Lahore Qalandars pick Zeeshan Ashraf, who last played for Multan Sultans.



8- Karachi Kings pick local Sindh starlet Danish Aziz.

9- Multan Sultans pick Pakistan vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan. He was on Karachi Kings' books last year but was not first choice.

10- Islamabad United pick Reece Topley.

11- Peshawar Zalmi retain England's Saqib Mahmood.

12- Quetta Gladiators pick Afghanistan's Qais Ahmed.

13- Peshawar Zalmi retain Imam-ul-Haq.

14- Multan Sultans pick Sohaib Maqsood.

15- Islamabad United pick Iftikhar Ahmed.

16- Quetta Gladiators pick Abdul Nasir.

17- Karachi Kings pick Mohammad Ilyas.

18- Lahore Qalandars pick Salman Ali Agha.

19- Lahore Qalandars pick Mohammad Faizan.

20- Peshawar Zalmi pick Mohammad Imran.

21- Multan Sultans pick Sohaibullah.

22- Karachi Kings pick Zeeshan Malik.

23- Multan Sultans pick Adam Lyth.



24- Peshawar Zalmi pick Mohammad Irfan.

Emerging players round:

1- Quetta Gladiators pick Saim Ayub.

2- Multan Sultans pick Shahnawaz Dhani.

3- Peshawar Zalmi pick Ibrar Ahmed.

4- Karachi Kings pick Qasim Akram.

5- Lahore Qalandars pick Maaz Khan.

6- Islamabad United pick Mohammad Wasim Jr.

7- Lahore Qalandars pick Zaid Alam.

8- Peshawar Zalmi pick Mohammad Imran.

9- Multan Sultans pick Mohammad Omar.

10- Islamabad United pick Ahmed Saifi Abdullah.

11- Quetta Gladiators pick Arish Ali Khan.

Supplementary Round

1- Quetta Gladiators pick Dale Steyn.

2- Peshawar Zalmi pick Ravi Bopara.

3- Islamabad United pick Chris Jordan.

4- Lahore Qalandars pick Joe Denly.

5- Karachi Kings pick Noor Ahmad.

6- Multan Sultans pick Imran Khan Sr.

7- Peshawar Zalmi pick Mohammad Amir Khan.



8- Quetta Gladiators pick Usman Khan.

9- Islamabad United pick Akif Javed.

10- Lahore Qalandars pick Ahmed Danyal.

11- Multan Sultans pick Carlos Brathwaite.

