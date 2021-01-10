Pakistan women cricketers clear Covid-19 tests ahead of SA tour / Photo: File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced that all 24-member squad of women’s national cricket team bound to travel to South Africa have cleared their pre-departure Covid-19 testing.

In a press release today, PCB confirmed that 17 players and seven officials in the squad were tested ahead of their flight and all the members have returned negative test results.

The women’s team, under the leadership of Javeria Khan, will depart for Durban tomorrow.

“Captaincy is an honour and I’m proud to lead my country. I’ll try to deliver my best in the upcoming series,” Javeria said in a pre-departure virtual press conference on Saturday.

“South Africa series is very important for us because we are playing after a very long time. It’ll teach our youngsters how to absorb the pressure in international cricket and also help us figure out the right team combination,” she added.

Pakistan will play three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals against South Africa in Durban and Pietermaritzburg from January 20 to February 3.

