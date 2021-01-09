Pak vs Eng: England women cricketers share excitement over Pakistan tour

England women cricketers share excitement over Pakistan tour

England women’s cricket team players have shared their excitement over visiting Pakistan for two limited-over series scheduled for October this year.

Heather Knight, England’s captain, on Twitter said that the series would be important for both countries. “Pretty excited about this! Important for both us and Pakistan women’s cricket,” she said in response to the tour announcement.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that England women’s cricket team will tour Pakistan alongside their men’s team, for three One-Day Internationals and two T20Is.

This is the first time in cricket’s history that England women’s cricket team, who are currently the World ODI champions, would visit Pakistan.

Renowned former English player Sarah Taylor appreciated the news and said, “How good is this!”

Taylor is one of the most successful players in women’s cricket having bagged ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award three times in 2012, 2013 and 2018 and ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award in 2014. She represented England in 126 ODIs and 90 T20Is

Many other English players also welcomed the news and showed their eagerness for the tour.

Fast bowler Kate Cross shared her excitement over the news by saying, “Exciting bit of news today, what a great opportunity it will be to play cricket in Pakistan.”

Veteran English cricketer Danielle Wyatt wrote, “EPIC! Huge news!!” While Sophie Ecclestone, who won ICC Emerging Player of the Year award in 2018, responded with, “Such exciting news!”

