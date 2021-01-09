PSL 2021: Fakhar Zaman retained by Qalandars despite bidding adieu

Fakhar Zaman retained by Qalandars despite bidding adieu / Photo: PSL

Lahore Qalandars opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has been retained by the franchise for the upcoming season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) despite the player saying goodbye earlier last week.

The 30-year-old had announced that he would be joining a new team this season ten days ago.

“Thank you, Lahore Qalandars, for the last 4 memorable seasons. You have played a huge role in my career by providing me an opportunity to showcase my skills. Looking forward to a new challenge in the upcoming season,” Fakhar had tweeted.

Later the same day, his message was endorsed by the official PSL account that said, “Star batsman Fakhar Zaman will be moving on to another team this season.”

However, today after the retention lists by franchises were released, it was revealed that the batsman will continue to represent Lahore Qalandars.

Fakhar, who was originally placed in the platinum list, has been retained by the franchise in the diamonds category as a brand ambassador.

The players’ draft for PSL season six will happen tomorrow at High Performance Centre in Lahore.

