SA vs Pak: Aliya Riaz to miss Bismah Maroof in South Africa series

Aliya Riaz to miss Bismah Maroof in South Africa series

Pakistan women’s cricket team star all-rounder Aliya Riaz has said that the team will miss Bismah Maroof in the upcoming series against South Africa, Geo News reported today.

Bismah, Pakistan’s regular captain, pulled out of South Africa tour last week citing family reasons. In her absence, Javeria Khan was named to lead the national women’s side.

“She [Bismah] is an experienced player and her absence will definitely make a difference,” Aliya said.

The 28-year-old added that while the team will miss its captain, it gives a good opportunity for new girls to prove their talent.

Pakistan will play South Africa for three One-Day Internationals and as many Twenty20 Internationals in Durban and Pietermaritzburg from January 20 to February 3.

Aliya said that living under COVID-19 restrictions is not easy for players but these are the sacrifices they have to make.

“It is not so easy to live in a bio-secure bubble. It is much difficult but we are [rendering] sacrifices for the sake of the game. Cricket activities should continue", she said.

Aliya recently won the ‘Women’s Cricketer of the Year Award’ by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in its digitally held awards event last week.

